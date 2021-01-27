MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Healing after a tragic moment isn't easy, especially when triggers are thrown into the mix.
That is what some people in Marshall County are dealing with, after a false report of gunshots at Murray High School on Monday. It was followed by a bomb threat the next day that forced the school to choose virtual learning for the rest of the week.
The first incident in Murray happened just a few days after Marshall County marked three years since the shooting at Marshall County High School claimed the lives of two students. Other students were injured in that shooting, and the community was traumatized.
Marshall County Resiliency Center Coordinator Jayna Burkey said she knows people feel uneasy about this week's incidents.
"These events that have unfolded are absolutely triggering, not just for those who were involved in the Marshall County shooting, but for any traumatic event," said Burkey. "I would just encourage those who do feel that anxiousness, who do feel overwhelmed, who have feelings of anxiety that they would just reach out to us, so we can be that resource for them."
The nonprofit organization uses free trauma therapy services, support groups, art, and holistic practices to help people heal through their trauma.
"When you walk into our facility, we hope the first thing that you notice would be the warmth," said Burkey.
Marshall County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Patricia Greer admits she was traumatized when she heard the news of what was happening at Murray High School.
"Oh yes, I mean it's going to traumatize everybody in our region, so yes," said Greer.
She was the Marshall County High School Principal at the time of the shooting. Greer said community support continues to help everyone heal.
"Whenever darkness comes light takes it away and we showed our light and continue to show our light," said Greer.
Triggers look different to everyone but Burkey said they her team is here for you. They use different tools like their "Hope Board" to help.
"The board as a total piece, as you look at it, is not perfect by any means," said Burkey.
The Hope Board gives clients a place to leave encouraging notes, or take the ones that stand out to them.
"Anything that just gives someone else, a little bit of hope," said Burkey.
Each tag has different phrases from individuals or notable people like, "You got this," or "Every day may not be a good day, but there is good in every day."
Marshall County Schools reminds everyone they are more than just the shooting, with so much good coming out of the school.
The Marshall County Resiliency is free to the public. It does not require an insurance card. If you would like to learn more about the center and how you can access services, visit MarshallStrong.org.