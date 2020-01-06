BENTON, KY — The senior center in Marshall County, which closed last summer due to funding concerns, is set to reopen this week thanks to a community effort.
The Marshall County Senior Citizens board voted in June 2019 to shut down the center after learning that the proposed county budget would have much less grant money for nonprofits compared to the previous fiscal year. Ultimately, the budget that passed included $125,000 to be divvied among county nonprofits, down from $200,000.
Greg Carlton, a new board member of Marshall County Senior Citizens, told Local 6 that since the senior center closed, board members, concerned citizens and elected leaders have been meeting regularly. Carlton said the Marshall County Fiscal Court later approved providing $3,000 a month through this June to fund the senior center. That, combined with thousands of dollars in donations from the community, have allowed Marshall County Senior Citizens to reopen the facility.
The senior center, located at 1713 Golf Course Road in Benton, has been remodeled and rebranded as the Caring Community Center. The grand reopening and ribbon-cutting will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carlton said the goal is to have the Caring Community Center be self-sustaining once money from the county runs out.
Although the senior center in Marshall County has been closed for months, senior services has continued. Since July, the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center has been preparing meals — about 30 to 40 each day — that have been delivered to home-bound Marshall County seniors. This arrangement is through a contract with the Purchase Area Development District.
"The population that we serve — they're vulnerable, most at-risk senior population. So, it's important that we sustain the programs that provide these services," said Christine Thompson, executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center. "We're neighbors, and it's important that we help each other out."
As part of its agreement with the state, the Purchase Area Development District (PADD) must ensure that each of the eight counties it covers has services for its seniors. After the Marshall County Senior Citizens Center closed, PADD arranged for senior services to continue by hiring a part-time staff member, Randi Nuckols, to oversee the services. Nuckols currently has an office at Marcella's Kitchen in Benton.
Nuckols' duties include making sure that Marshall County seniors are getting the food they need. She also manages the Telephone Reassurance Program, which provides regular phone calls to seniors to check that they are doing OK. In addition, Nuckols oversees health promotion services for Marshall County seniors, including health screenings, assessments, education, and organized fitness activities — like armchair aerobics and Tai Chi.
"Things like beginner line dancing, gentle yoga, things to keep people active and healthy," explained Brent Carman, associating aging director at PADD. "We want to make sure that they're being checked on, they're getting the meals they require, and basically, we can sustain them in the community. Our goal is to keep people in their home and keep them out of institutions."
The health and fitness programs are open to Marshall County seniors 60 or older, as well as people with disabilities. Anyone interested in signing up for programs can contact Nuckols, director of the Virtual Marshall County Senior Center, at 270-727-7457. Her office hours are from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays.
You can also call PADD at 270-247-7171.