MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Small Business Administration's Business Recovery Center in Marshall County will reopen Tuesday morning. The center was closed Friday through Monday, during the Tater Day celebration in Benton, Kentucky.
The Business Recovery Center is at the Joe Creason Community Center in Benton. The SBA says the BRC will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, resuming operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
According to the SBA, the BRC will close permanently on April 30.
In the meantime, folks affected by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak can receive assistance regarding SBA loans at that location.
People who applied for physical damage loans before the March 14 deadline can receive assistance updating their application, including uploading any documents the SBA has requested. The SBA says representatives at the BRC can also advise people about the next steps they can take if they missed that deadline.
Additionally, small businesses and some nonprofits care still able to apply for economic injury disaster loans. The deadline for those applications is Sept. 12, and SBA representatives at the BRC can provide information and assistance with those applications.
So far, the SBA says it has approved $55,421,175 in low-interest disaster loans for Kentucky homeowners, renters, businesses and some nonprofits affected by the December tornado outbreak. That includes $7,847,400 approved for Marshall County disaster survivors so far.