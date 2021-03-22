MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Board of Education has decided what its next steps will be in hiring a new superintendent. Current Superintendent Trent Lovett will retire at the end of June.
The board accepted Lovett's retirement letter during a special called meeting Monday. Board Chair Randy Travis explained what the search process will entail.
"The process will go through a screening committee that will be certain people of the Marshall County Board of Education, teaching staff that will be on a committee that will interview all these potential superintendents before we get their name. Once we see who they would like, then we get to see the applicants. We can call in another interview them ourselves," Travis said.
Travis also explained what the board is looking for in their next superintendent.
"We're looking for somebody younger. We're not looking for somebody that is wanting to spend two years here and retire on the lake. We're looking for somebody that can spend 10 years here with us. Typically, I understand that's about the life span of a superintendent," the board chair said.
Lovett is set to retire on June 30 after decades of service in the district.