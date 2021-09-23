MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — For the time being, students in Marshall County will be required to stay masked during the school day. However, the school board approved the district's safe to return plan Thursday, which means students won't be required to wear masks the entire year.
They'll be required to wear masks leading up to fall break and during the two weeks after.
Afterward, the district will use a tiered system to determine whether students will be masking or not. Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle says their main objective is to keep students in school.
"Making the decision regarding masks and testing to stay, so that our community can understand that we are working on a plan that allows us to continue to operate," Miracle says.
Here's how the tiered system will work. It will operate based on the county's incidence rate. In the green zone, with one case per 100,000 people, or the yellow zone, with two to 10 cases per 100,000 people, students would not be required to wear masks. If the county is in the orange zone with 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people, masks would be recommended, but not required. Finally, in the red zone, which includes 26 or more cases per 100,000 people, masks would be required. Miracle says they will also look at individual data from the schools and compare that to the county's numbers.
"If there's a difference, and sometimes there is," Miracle says. "Meaning that we have really low numbers of positive cases and quarantine cases within the school district, just because the county turns red doesn't necessarily mean that we will go back to masking."
He and the board feel comfortable using this method going forward.
"We are here to represent everybody in the community, not just one particular side of any particular issue," Miracle says. "And they have to take that into consideration. I think this is the best plan that has taken both sides of the issue into consideration."
Eighteen students in the Marshall County School district have tested positive for COVID-19. One-hundred-and-five are quarantining because of exposure.
The county is currently well within in the red zone, with 47.5 average daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
