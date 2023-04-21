MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County School Board approved the purchase of a new weapons detection system that uses artificial intelligence and advanced sensor technology to screen students and others as they enter schools.
The company behind the system, Evolv Technology, gave a presentation about the system during Thursday's school board meeting.
In a Friday news release, the district says it will buy Evolv Express Weapons Detection systems for Marshall County High School, North Marshall Middle School and South Marshall Middle School. The district will receive six weapons detection systems in total. A dual-lane system and a single-lane system will be installed at Marshall County High School, and North Marshall Middle and South Marshall Middle will each receive two single-lane systems. The systems will be paid for with a little more than $400,000 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a federal program authorized by the CARES Act. The cost includes hardware and software. The district says Superintendent Steve Miracle applied for a grant through Evolv Technology's Give Evolv program, and the company awarded the district two systems with software for four years.
The district says the technology will allow students and visitors to walk through school entries "at a natural pace" without having to stop or hand over their belongings, which they would have to do when walking through a metal detector. The system can have one lane or dual lanes, and the district says it can "operate up to 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors, eliminating congestion at points of entry and alerting operators to the presence of weapons while ignoring harmless personal items like cell phones, keys and coins."
When the system detects a threat, the district says real-time alarms with images show guards where the potential threat is on a person or in his or her bag. That will help guards or school resource officers act quickly and efficiently, the district says, and reduce the amount of physical contact required of them.
Additionally, fewer staff members will be needed to operate the system, freeing educators up to concentrate on teaching students.
A committee to begin reviewing the system was formed in April. The district says the committee visited a school in Champaign, Illinois, that uses the system so they could see firsthand how it works. "After that review, the committee highly recommended purchasing the Evolv system," the school district says.
Miracle says the system will not only make students' safer, but it will be less disruptive to the process of beginning the school day.
“Metal detectors are great and make people safe,” Miracle said in a statement included in the district's announcement Friday. “But right now many students have to take off their belts and shoes each day. This removes that. The students will now be able to walk in and it will feel more like school again. And, it’s even more safe than what we’re currently doing.”
Once the new systems are installed, the district says the metal detectors currently in placed in the high school and middle schools will be moved to the elementary schools. There, they will be used to scan visitors.
The Evolv systems are expected to be in place by the start of the next school year.