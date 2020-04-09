MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Board of Education was awarded a grant of more than $600,000 to continue to help survivors of the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting, the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet announced Thursday.
A supplemental grant funding of $621,176 was awarded through the federal Victims of Crime Act, the cabinet said in a news release.
The release says the funding is for a comprehensive security camera system and security upgrades to the entries at Marshall County High School. The funds are part of a VOCA grant Kentucky received in the 2018 fiscal year.
"We will never forget the tragedy in Marshall County, and we will continue to do everything we can to honor those we lost, support the community and protect our students and educators," Gov. Andy Beshear said in the news release. "We are grateful the Marshall County Board of Education received this critically important grant. With these additional funds, the board will be able to make the improvements necessary to further support the emotional, psychological and physical safety and security of each survivor, student and educator."
Previous grant awards from the Victims of Crime Act were used to start the Marshall Strong Recovery Project and to hire a program director and two mental health therapist.