MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — We've learned more Thursday night about the fallout from water damage to local schools from frozen pipes over winter break that forced students to miss additional days.
In Marshall County, at least five schools were damaged by a weather system that brought below zero temperatures to the Local 6 area. Benton Elementary and Central Elementary were hit the hardest. Thursday night the school board had a meeting to discuss approving payments in connection to repair work and about three missed days.
At the meeting, the board approved the cost for repairs and inspections involving the water damage. District wide Marshall County missed 3 days of classes. Benton Elementary and Central Elementary schools missed and extra day due to extensive damage at those schools.
Thursday, the board approved the motion to apply for an emergency waiver. Superintendent Steve Miracle says the approval is on the first step.
"The application of that waiver is really a letter from me stating what issues and sending it up to the department of education that will go to the commissioner of education and then if he approves then it will come back to us and would have been through the process," he says.
Overall, the district is responsible for the $5,000 deductible through their insurance. So far, the district has estimated around a total of $1.5 million in damage in Benton and Central Elementary.