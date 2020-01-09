MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Board of Education is prepared to take legal action against the county. That's in direct response to a proposed ordinance that would establish Marshall County as a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
Currently, the Marshall County Fiscal Court is working on creating a revised draft of the ordinance.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett says he's all for the Second Amendment. However, he says the Marshall County School Board is taking precaution regarding the ordinance, because it gives protections for federal buildings, but not state buildings like schools.
"I didn't want our resource officers not to be able to stop someone and tell them they could not bring that weapon into the school," Lovett says.
Lovett doesn't believe the intention of the ordinance was to allow people to bring guns to schools, but he wanted to make sure the school board took the extra precaution.
County Attorney Jason Darnall says the original ordinance was ambiguous in many ways, and didn't include the exceptions for schools. In a text message, he told Local 6: "One of the main purposes in drafting a new ordinance alongside the Attorney General's Office is to ensure that all ambiguities are cleared up so that the finished product will be in line with what is required under state and federal law."
"Just for us to be able to protect our schools, to keep weapons out of the school," Lovett says. "That's our goal anyway, so we want to make sure that we are able to do that and lawfully do that."
For now, Lovett is waiting on the next reading of the ordinance, and will speak with the school district's attorneys to see if any action is necessary.
County Attorney Jason Darnall says the second draft will most likely be ready in February.
For more on this ordinance and the Second Amendment sanctuary issue, click here.