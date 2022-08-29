MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County School Board violated the Kentucky Open Records Act by failing to respond to a records request in a timely manner and by delaying access to records without invoking a state statute or providing an explanation for the delay, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says.
According to the decision filed on Aug. 24, a local man named Richard Hall in May resubmitted to requests to the school board asking for copies of records Hall claimed he previously submitted. Hall claimed he first submitted a request for all communications between a specific person and school district employees on May 6. He claimed he submitted a second request on May 19, seeking emails and reports written by a specific person, about that person or submitted to that person, the decision says.
The board responded on May 26, claiming it found more than 12,500 emails related to Hall's first request, and each email needed to be reviewed for any necessary redactions, and that the board needed 60 days to complete that review. On June 13, Hall agreed to the board's plan and asked that “'the last 60 days of the 2021/2022 school year' be the first set of records produced," the decision says. That same day, Cameron says, the school board replied saying its chief information officer would be on vacation that week and could work on the request when he returned. On June 15, Hall submitted an appeal to the AG's office.
In his decision, Cameron says the school board responded to Hall within five days after receiving his resubmitted requests, but only addressed his first request.
"The Board’s initial response did not grant the Appellant’s second request, or deny the request and explain why. Thus, the Board violated the Act when it failed to respond to the Appellant’s second request within five business days," the decision explains. Additionally, Cameron's decision says the school board, in answering Hall's first request, did not expressly invoke the relevant state statute. The decision says the board also violated the open records act when it didn't state the earliest date the records would be made available or provide a detailed explanation of what caused the delay.
However, after Hall initiated the appeal, the board on June 20 provided Hall with two emails related to his second request. Cameron's decision says the board claimed its chief information officer performed an electronic search for those records and no other records except those two emails were found. Ha
"The Board further stated it could not provide an electronic copy of the specific report the Appellant requested in his second request because that report 'does not appear to exist electronically in the District,'” Cameron's decision states. In response, Hall said school board members had informed him that the documentation he requested was presented to them and then destroyed. In response to that claim, the school board claimed it could not find the report in its records, and "it had searched its electronic records a second time, and it could 'verify that [it has] not received a records destruction certificate on this matter.'"
Cameron's decision says Hall's claim that two school board members informed him that the report did exist and his speculation that more records should exist is not enough to establish a case that the report should exist.
"In sum," the decision states, "the Board violated the Act when it failed to respond to the Appellant’s second request within five business days, and when it failed to invoke KRS 61.872(5) properly with respect to the Appellant’s first request. The Office cannot resolve the factual dispute of whether the requested report actually exists, and the Appellant has not made a prima facie case that the report should exist.
Download the document below to read the decision in full: