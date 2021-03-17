MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — School custodians make sure students have a clean, healthy environment to learn in — the significance of which should be lost on no one because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A west Kentucky custodian is one of 10 finalists for a national honor recognizing their service to their schools, and you can vote to help him win.
Marshall County Schools says Benton Elementary School custodian Terry Tackett — known at the school as Mr. Terry — is a finalist for Cintas' 2021 Custodian of the Year contest.
"Custodians work around the clock to ensure students, staff and visitors are entering clean and healthy learning environments, even more so during the pandemic," Cintas spokeswoman Christiny Betsch said in a news release about the competition. "This contest highlights the valuable role custodians play every day, whether it’s through cleaning and maintaining facilities or lending a hand to a child in need."
Marshall County Schools says Mr. Terry's love for helping the school's staff and students shines through his work. He put together a sensory room at Benton Elementary for students with disabilities. Joining the school's staff after retiring as a pipefitter, Mr. Terry has spent many early mornings and late evenings cleaning, waxing, scrubbing a stripping floors at the school, and has even taken time before school to clean up landscaping outside the building. The district says he and the rest of the school's custodial team are a critical part of the school's operations — especially because of COVID-19.
The person who wins the Custodian of the Year contest will receive a $10,000 cash prize and $5,000 in products and services for his or her school from Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products. Additionally, the winner’s school will get a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, that Cintas says is valued at $20,000.
The nine other finalists will each receive a cash prize of $1,000 and free tuition to a ISSA Cleaning Management Institute training event, which Cintas says is valued at $1,500.
To vote for Mr. Terry, visit custodianoftheyear.com/custodian-of-the-year. Voting is open through April 16. You can cast one vote per day until the contest closes.
"Congratulations to Mr. Terry and the BES custodial team on this well-deserved nomination!" the school district says in a news release. "Our custodians are much more than cleaners—they are role models, team members, and this year more than ever they are critical partners in the health, safety, and education of our students."