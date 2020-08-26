MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — This year, the Marshall County School District has a school resource officer at every school.
Wednesday was the first day of classes for the district, which now has 11 SROs: Three at the high school, one at each of the two middle schools, and one at each of the six elementary schools.
Last school year, there were a total of eight SROs, which meant the six elementary schools had to share three officers. After the year ended, one of the SROs went back to road duty. So, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office hired four additional SROs for this school year, fulfilling its goal of having an officer at every school in the district.
The new SROs have decades of experience among them. They include Jason Ivey, a former Marshall County SWAT team commander with 20 years of law enforcement experience. He is assigned to South Marshall Elementary School.
The second new SRO is Chris Glenn, who has 25 years of experience as a patrol deputy, including several years of supervisory experience. He was a sergeant in both the Marshall and McCracken County Sheriff's Offices, and is now working at North Marshall Middle School.
The third new SRO is Jeromy Hicks, who previously was the chief of the Benton Police Department and a team leader on the Marshall County SWAT team. Hicks is assigned to Calvert City Elementary School.
The fourth new SRO is Samantha Mighell, a 20-year veteran of law enforcement and a former supervisor with the Calloway County and Marshall County Sheriff's Offices. She was also a DARE instructor and K-9 handler. Mighell is now working at Central Elementary School.
The four SROs officially began their new roles on Monday, two days prior to the first day of school.
"In the past, certain schools within the district have had to share a school resource officer. So if something happened at one school, that officer wasn't there, he would have to make the trip, maybe 5 to 10 miles to that school," said Glenn. "And now, there's one on hand at each school. So hopefully, nothing ever happens. But if it does, we're here. We're readily available."
For Glenn, being the new SRO at North Marshall Middle School is extra special because his son, Brady, is a seventh-grader at the school.
"It's neat," said Glenn. "I don't invade his space much. I just, if I see him, I give him a little nod in the hallway. But I don't — I'm not going to hover over him and bother him or anything like that."
Brady said he isn't bothered at all.
"I think it's good for kids to have a sense of security, and I think that's really good to have in a school environment," said Brady. "And it's really cool that he's my dad, because I can go down to his office at the end of the day."
Glenn also has a daughter, Mia, in the school district, and his wife, Kendra, is the principal at Calvert City Elementary School.
Glenn said even though being an SRO is a lot different than being a patrol deputy, he looks forward to the experience.
"It's something I think I can adapt to very quickly, and it's something I'm really going to enjoy," said Glenn. "It's all about building a rapport with these kids and positive relationships."
Glenn said one way to build those relationships is to be outgoing to the students.
"Ask them how their day's going. If they're wearing a UK shirt, tell them I'm a UK fan. Just things like that, just letting them take time to get to know me, feel comfortable with me," said Glenn. "Then hopefully, if they have an issue or something, they'll feel okay coming and talking to me about it."
Glenn said his job isn't about watching the kids, but watching out for them.
"They can come to me with anything, safety-related questions, just whatever," said Glenn. "I'm here for them."
Brady believes his dad will have no trouble fitting in.
"He can make anything funny," said Brady. "He's just a really good guy."
Glenn said in addition to building connections with students, he will often be patrolling the hallways, making sure all the entrances are secure, checking the outside of the building, and ensuring the students are safe when they arrive and leave the school.
The SRO program was a major topic when the Marshall County Fiscal Court discussed the county budget. Judge Executive Kevin Neal had proposed funding SROs directly by the county or the school board, rather than by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, because Neal said it would save the county more money. The proposal was ultimately rescinded, and the county budget was passed without changing the SRO program.
"Your voice was heard!!!! These photos are the product of the public refusing to give up on our children," the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post introducing the new SROs. "Our community came together to ensure each commissioner knew that the 'value' of our children did not rest on dollars and cents."