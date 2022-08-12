MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It can be seriously difficult to pick out a gift for someone, no matter how well you know them. What if they're complete strangers who have just been through a devastating natural disaster?
When a disaster strikes, it can be difficult to prioritize needs, and there can be conflicting information about what is and isn't desired. Unnecessary donations from good-hearted people can start to pile up and get in the way while other needs go unmet. That's the harsh, chaotic reality of recovery from natural disasters, like the December 10 tornado and, more recently, the eastern Kentucky flooding.
If your heart aches to help people in need but you don't know what to get- you may be overlooking a simple idea: gift cards!
Gift cards are a timeless, tried-and-true method of helping people get what they want and need when you're drawing a blank. For survivors of the eastern Kentucky flooding who are trying to build back, a gift card gives them the chance to choose what they need for themselves.
That's why the Marshall County School District is hosting a gift-card drive from August 15-Septemper 2.
According to a release from the Marshall County School Board, gift-cards from Walmart, Dollar General, Kroger, Lowes, Home Depot, and Amazon are all welcomed.
According to the board, they'll send the donated cards to the school district's Family Resource Youth Service Centers, where they'll then be sent out to eastern Kentucky communities.
If you'd like to purchase and donate a gift card, simply drop it off at the Marshall County Board of Education: 86 High Road, Benton, KY.
For more information on the gift-card-drive, call the Marshall County Board of Education at (270) 527-8628