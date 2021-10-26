MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Many of you have reached out to us about an incident at a Sadie Hawkins dance in Marshall County, Kentucky.
The dance was held over the weekend at the Calvert City Civic Center. The Calvert City police chief confirmed to Local 6 that the department responded to an altercation at the dance.
The dance wasn't a school-sponsored event, but Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle released a statement.
In the statement, Miracle said it was reported that some students were threatened by another student via a social media post. Once the threat became known, law enforcement was immediately involved and the dance ended.
Miracle said school and district administrators are continuing to partner with law enforcement to ensure students and staff are safe.