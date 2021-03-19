MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Trent Lovett is calling it quits and retiring after more than 30 years as a Marshall County Schools employee — including 13 years as superintendent. He sent a letter to the School Board on Thursday to let them know he's retiring later this year.
"To me, it's one of the top districts in the state of Kentucky — and probably even beyond that," says Lovett.
Lovett says he just felt it was time to retire after working for the district for more than three decades. He says overall he has enjoyed the job, but admits it can be tiring.
"These last three or four years have been difficult years for our district," says Lovett. "There's so much more than just coming to work and showing up, and you know, you have the stress and pressure of 4,500 kids, number one."
Lovett says the stress of the job was far outweighed by the joy it brought him.
"What really brings a smile to your face every single day is to be able to be around the kids, be out in the schools and see their smiling faces," says Lovett.
Lovett says the darkest day in his career was just over three years ago when Preston Cope and Bailey Holt were killed in the Marshall County High School Shooting. Lovett says he made it a priority to do what he could to make sure something like that never happened again.
"You feel like it's on your watch, absolutely. You want to make every, do everything possible to make sure something like that doesn't happen again," says Lovett.
Following the shooting, Lovett worked to beef up school security and be a voice for Marshall County as Kentucky lawmakers created what became the School Safety and Resiliency Act.
Lovett's last day on the job will be June 30. After retirement, he says he'll take a couple of months to relax and rest up, but says he plans on finding something else to keep him busy.
"I'm sure I will be involved somewhere, whether it be in education or in the community. I'll stay involved somewhere," says Lovett.
The Marshall County School Board will hold a special called meeting on Monday to formally accept Lovett's letter of retirement. It's unclear who might be on the list to replace Lovett as superintendent. The school board will be responsible for finding his replacement.