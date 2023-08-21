MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It's been over a year since the Marshall County Board of Education voted to allow architects to begin designing community storm shelters at two of their schools. Facility Director Jeff Stokes says there's still a long way to go before the shelters become a reality.
"These storm shelters are for the surrounding community there, for the public, though as a school system we get to use them for things that we need," he says. Things like public restrooms and changing areas for athletes.
Stokes says there are "very few" storm shelters in the area, and after the devastating Dec. 10, 2021 tornado hit several west Kentucky counties, the need became apparent.
According to Stokes, the Federal Emergency Management Agency made community improvement funding available following the tornado. When architects complete their designs, FEMA will have to approve them and issue funding. If they don't — Stokes says the project won't be viable.
The board approved invoices of $55,703 to Paducah-based CMS Architects for their design work at the Aug. 17 board meeting. If designs are approved by FEMA, Stokes expects them to fund about 90 percent of the projects' costs, with the district "on-the-hook" for the rest.
The tornado shelters, called "community safe rooms," will — if funded — be located at North Marshall Middle School's concession area and Marshall County High School's Soccer Field.
Stokes estimates, if designs are approved, construction would begin in about 18 months.