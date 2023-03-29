MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A local school district has made it to the national finals in a contest to find the best basketball student section of the year.
The Student Section Report is looking to find the best national basketball student section for the 2022-2023 year.
Marshall County is the finalist for the Midwest region, and the district is asking community members to help them win it all.
"Our students have done an amazing job showing up and supporting our student-athletes this school year," the district said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "Now, return the favor and show them some love!"
To vote, visit studentsectionreport.org.
Other finalists include:
- Southwest: Copper Hills Chaos of Utah
- South: Beech Patrol of Tennessee
- Rocky Mountain: Regis Jesuit Red Sea of Colorado
- Northwest: Wheatland Blue Wave of Northern California
- North East: York Catpack of Maine
- East Coast: Frederick Sabre Nation of Maryland
- Central: Staley Nest of Missouri