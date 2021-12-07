MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County School District wants to hear from parents, students, employees and other community members. The district has teamed up wit the University of Kentucky to seek input for its five-year strategic plan.
Anyone who lives in the county can fill out an online survey to share their thoughts on the district and what should be done to help it be successful in the next five years.
Click here to take the survey.
Tuesday night on Local 6 at 10, Jack Kane will explain more about how the information collected from the survey will be used.