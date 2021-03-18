MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett has announced plans to retire, submitting a letter to the board of education Thursday.
Lovett, who shared his retirement letter with Local 6 Thursday night, says he will retire effective June 30.
In his letter, Lovett wrote "It has been an honor and privilege being a part of the best school district in Kentucky and beyond for over 45 years," but "the time has come for me to close this chapter of my life."
Lovett thanked the board of education members he has worked with in his 13 years as superintendent, and wrote that "The Administrators, Teachers, Counselors, Support Staff, Bus Drivers, Cooks, Custodians, Maintenance Staff and most importantly our students are the best! It has been an honor to watch you grow and see the accomplishments you have made. I am proud of each of you and I am proud to be forever a Marshall County Marshal!"
The superintendent wrote that he believes the district is in a good place at this time, saying it is in good shape financially. He also cited construction and renovation projects completed at South Marshall Middle School, Marshall County High School and Sharpe Elementary, as well as upgrades at other facilities; work the district has done to improve its graduate profile and other academic improvements; and safety improvements.
On Jan. 23, 2018, two 15-year-old Marshall County High School students were killed and others were injured at a shooting committed by another student, who was sentenced to life in prison last year. Since that tragic day, the school district has made safety improvements including additional school resource officers, the addition of secure vestibules, and additional mental health counselors.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a new set of challenges to the district, as it did for school across the nation and the world, and Lovett's letter makes note of the hard work that has been done.
"As we have suffered through the Pandemic over the past year, we have maintained in-person learning as much as possible while still working to improve our virtual option for those choosing this method of instruction," Lovett wrote. "Our staff has also been working on a plan for those students who have fallen behind during the past year and have several options available to help all students to transition their learning to the next level."
The board will hold a special called meeting to formally accept Lovett's retirement. We do not yet know when that meeting will be held.
