MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– Marshall County Schools will have a NTI (Non-traditional instruction) virtual school day this Friday.
The decision comes following an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The school also cited the amount of individuals in quarantine, and a substitute teacher shortage, as additional reasons to go virtual.
Additionally, schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 7. Students will not be required to make up the day, according to the Marshall County superintendent office.
Schools will send more information to parents this week in preparation for Friday's virtual school day.
Marshall County schools will also be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.