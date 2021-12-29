WEST KENTUCKY — Some schools in communities impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado will be back in session later than others after a tornado caused widespread damage across our region.
Marshall County Schools students and staff will return to school on schedule — with the first day back to class set for Jan. 4. That's next Tuesday. Monday will be a teacher instruction day for the district.
As Local 6 reported on Tuesday, Graves County Schools will return on Jan. 3. The Mayfield Independent School District announced that staff will return on Jan. 3, but students will not be back in classrooms until Jan. 10. That delay comes after an EF-4 tornado struck the community. Mayfield Independent also released a plan to help focus on the needs of students, families and staff members as they return to school and prepare for bus route changes due to tornado damage and displaced community members. Click here for more details.
More than 20 people were killed in Mayfield/Graves County because of the tornado. Two deaths were confirmed in Marshall County.
In another community hit hard by the tornado outbreak, the Dawson Springs Independent School System will be back in session on Jan. 18 — two weeks later than originally planned. The district on Wednesday said it is dismantling the relief center at its high school in preparation, and needs students and their families to complete a survey as soon as possible. The form asks parents about the students in their household, if they are in need of housing and what other needs or resources they have at this time. Dawson Springs Independent Schools students and families can click here to fill out the form.
More than 10 Dawson Springs residents died because of the tornado. The city's mayor has said about 75% of Dawson Springs was damaged in the storm.