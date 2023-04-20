MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — As shootings continue to make headlines, one local school system with first-hand experience is making moves to improve school security.
At the board of education meeting Thursday night, Marshall County Schools introduced a new security system to stakeholders with a presentation from the developers.
This comes five years after a shooting at the high school killed two students.
Preston Cope's father was at the meeting in support of bringing this new system into schools. Preston was one of two students killed in the 2018 Marshall County High shooting. Local 6 had every intention of talking with him, but the meeting ran long.
Evolv Technology couples artificial intelligence with already existing technology. Representatives with the company say that technology would give Marshall County a security system that adapts to the school district's specific needs.
They pitched it as an added layer to the current safety measures, such as school resource officers and bag checks.
It works similarly to a metal detector, but Evolv says its system is faster and more efficient.
“Metal detectors alarm at about a 90% rate. It really depends on the circumstances. That’s about an average. And we alarm at about a 10% rate. So, what that offers is students are able to walk through free flow, go to class. They've been screened, no weapons and on to class,” a representative from Evolv Technology says.
Evolv says its system also takes fewer personnel to operate.
That will be a lot less taxing on resources at Marshall County Schools as students enter in the mornings.
An Evolv technology subscription costs between $2,000 and 3,000 per scanner per month.