KNOTT COUNTY, KY — Eastern Kentucky is getting some much needed help from western Kentucky.
Marshall County sent two employees, Britney Hargrove and Robin Conner, to assist with public information in the aftermath of flooding. The flooding claimed 16 lives in Knott County alone, with 37 flood-related deaths reported in the region as a whole. Hargrove, who is acting as Marshall County's public information officer, has a goal of helping Knott County get some much-needed attention and resources.
Overwhelming devastation. More than a week later, the damage in eastern Kentucky is still evident.
"We saw whole homes that were completely moved off of their foundations to a different side of the property," Hargrove said in a Zoom interview. "We saw fire trucks off in creeks where they had been moved out of parking lots. Boarded up stores and businesses."
Hargrove is glad to help after a tornado tore through her county in December.
"We know back at home how that felt to have all of that love and all of that support come around us, and I just want to make sure that they are feeling that here," she said.
"Knott County's been my home. I've lived here my whole life," said Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson.
This is personal for him. He says his community needs the help Hargrove brings to get as many eyes on their county as possible.
"She's helped with Facebook Live, plus some media releases out, and she's gotten in contact with several news medias to continue to get assistance in here that we so richly need right now, and that's took a huge burden off of my back," Dobson explained.
People like Hargrove and donations are pouring in. She wants you to know this about the people in eastern Kentucky.
"I don't want people to donate because they pity eastern Kentucky, because there's nothing to pity here," Hargrove said. "It's so inspiring to see these people. I want people to donate because I want them to want to be a part of something that is so amazing, to see these people coming together and working together."
Hargrove will remain in Knott County through Wednesday. She will then will assist virtually from Marshall County.