MARSHALL COUNTY,KY— The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a man connected to a shooting.
The sheriffs office said in a Facebook post that Aaron Henson was last seen in the area of the Layz Dayz RV park on Gilbertsville Highway. This is the same location where deputies are currently involved with a standoff after a shooting.
Deputies says Henson should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Henson you're told not to approach him and call 911 immediately.
A heavy police presence is still in the area and residents are asked to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.