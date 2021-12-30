MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire has announced his decision to run for a seat on the Marshall County Fiscal Court.
McGuire in May announced he would not run for reelection as sheriff.
On Tuesday, McGuire took to Facebook to announce his decision to run for the District 1 commissioner seat on the Marshall County Fiscal Court.
"At my age, I am too young to not serve my community. I believe God has gifted me with the tools needed to continue serving," McGuire said.
The seat is currently held by Republican Justin Lamb.
"I have already spoken to Commissioner Lamb and we both look forward to a good positive campaign leading into the May 2022 primary election," McGuire said in his announcement.