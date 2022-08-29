MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Controversy continues to loom over the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and who will be the next man sworn in for the job.
Current Sheriff Eddie McGuire said he's again delaying his retirement as long as possible until Sept. 30.
In an interview with Local 6, McGuire said his fear is outgoing Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal will refuse to appoint sheriff-elect Matt Hilbrecht once McGuire retires.
Neal could appoint an interim sheriff, which McGuire said will cost the county money and possibly impact safety.
"It doesn't make any sense. It's a power move," said McGuire.
He said the situation should be easy.
"Well, the transition was supposed to be a smooth one. The people have chosen their next sheriff, and the powers that be decided to change that up and use their power one last time," said McGuire.
Sheriff-elect Matt Hilbrecht should be able to step right into the role as sheriff, McGuire said. But McGuire alleges Neal has said he will appoint someone else to step in. That person is said to be former Kentucky State Trooper Trent Weaver.
"He's told other soon-to-be-elected officials that if he doesn't appoint Weaver he'll appoint someone else," said McGuire.
McGuire said it is a move that is about nothing but politics.
"It is the most out of control," said McGuire. "I'm fearful of what could happen over the next three or four months what they could try to do. If I am the attorney general’s office, I would watch Marshall County like a hawk for the next three months. You have the opportunity to spend up to 65% of the fiscal year's budget."
"I can't understand why this is even being brought up," said Marshall County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs, who is also the judge executive-elect. "I don't see any reason for this at all."
Spraggs said if Neal makes a move to appoint someone other than Hilbrecht, it could cost the county at least $20,000 in audits and bonds.
"I see absolutely no reason why Matt Hilbrecht shouldn't be appointed Oct. 1. He's going to be the sheriff anyway,” Spraggs said.
Local 6 tried to find Neal for comment, but he did not return messages or phone calls. We also went to his office, but he was not there.
As for McGuire, he said he'll uphold his vow to serve and protect his county as long as he can.
"We'll get through it and we'll move on, and hopefully the current administration in the judge executive office will be a distant memory soon," said McGuire.
In a phone call, Weaver told Local 6 he has had conversations with Neal about taking over as sheriff for a few months. He said if he is officially asked, he'll certainly consider it and do the best he can with the job.
We also reached out to Sheriff-elect Matt Hilbrecht. He told Local 6 in a statement:
"I certainly am ready to serve the citizens of Marshall County as their new Sheriff! I have spent the last 23 years serving the citizens of Marshall County and I look forward to serving them in this new role as Sheriff.
"When I decided to run for Sheriff one of the things that I told my family was that we were going to put people before politics. So I’ve tried to steer clear of bashing anyone throughout my campaign, and I will continue to do that throughout my administration. I believe that treating people fairly and with respect. That has served me well throughout my career. So whether that is next month or in January, I will be ready to lead the department forward."
We also reached out to other county leaders for comment.
Marshall County District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb issued the following statement:
"Although the appointing authority lies solely with the judge executive, it is my opinion that Sheriff-elect Matt Hilbrecht should be appointed to take office early in the event of Sheriff McGuire’s retirement. Hilbrecht, who was elected unopposed in the May Primary, is set to take office in January and his appointment would ensure a smooth transition and avoid additional audit costs. The people of Marshall County spoke loud and clear when they elected Sheriff-elect Hilbrecht and the will of the voters should be respected."
Sept. 30 is the longest McGuire can stay in order to collect his pension and stay in the running for commissioner.
Neal lost his bid for reelection in the primary to Spraggs.
Local 6 also reached out to the Kentucky Attorney General's office with questions. We have not heard back yet.
