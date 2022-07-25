MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire expected to work his last day as sheriff on Friday, July 29. But, in a letter to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office staff and taxpayers sent Monday, McGuire says he now plans to stay on as sheriff until a least Aug. 31.
McGuire is running for the District 1 seat on the Marshall County Commission after winning the Republican primary in May. In his letter, McGuire says he expected Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal to appoint Sheriff-Elect Matt Hilbrecht as sheriff.
Hilbrecht is a detective captain who has worked in the sheriff’s office for his entire law enforcement career. According to McGuire, Neal told Hilbrecht he would appoint him, and “Command staff took Neal at his word and began preparing for the natural transition.”
But McGuire claims Neal has since changed those plans.
“During the day this past Friday, I began to obtain information that Neal was not going to appoint Matt, and that Trent Weaver had secretly been contacted to come take the oath,” McGuire writes.
Weaver – who has law enforcement experience in Marshall County, Benton and with Kentucky State Police – unsuccessfully ran for Marshall County sheriff in 2018, losing in the Democratic primary to then-Sheriff Kevin Byars. Byars was defeated by McGuire in the general election that year.
McGuire says he believes Weaver would do an “adequate job” as interim sheriff, but that Neal’s decision to appoint him instead of Hilbrecht will bring “several hardships” on taxpayers in the county.
Neal lost his bid for reelection as judge executive in this year’s primary, and McGuire characterizes the alleged decision to appoint Weaver as a “backhanded attempt to damage the Sheriff's Office one last time before he is stripped from office.”
McGuire says appointing Weaver as interim sheriff means taxpayers will have to pay for a tax audit from October through Dec. 31, and that the state auditor’s office will have to close the books and perform the audit in January. “This period could last up to a week and the community will be unable to pay their taxes during this time,” McGuire says. “Then, the taxpayers will have to pay for an additional audit from the time Sheriff Hilbrecht takes office, until the end of the tax season.”
McGuire also says an additional audit of the sheriff’s office’s evidence inventory would need to be conducted, which he says would cost taxpayers at least $6,000.
In response, McGuire says he "will take a day or so to reflect and seek counsel on what would be the right course of action in which to bring this travesty to the public attention."
