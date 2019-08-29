MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- Marshall County deputies have made another arrest in connection to fake Xanax pills in the community.
Around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a local business for a possible drug overdose.
The victim appeared to have similar symptoms as the victims who overdosed at Kentucky Dam Marina on Sunday. When detectives got to the hospital, they learned that the victim had taken Xanax pills.
They also found five Xanax pills suspected to contain Fentanyl.
Detectives executed a search warrant in Marshall County and found anabolic steroids, edible marijuana “gummies” and legend drugs.
They then arrested Nathanial Erickson who was charged with:
- 2 counts of aggravated trafficking in controlled substance more than 10 grams Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives
- Possession of marijuana
- 2 counts of possession of controlled substance 2nd degree- Anabolic Steroids
- 2 counts of illegal possession of legend drug
He was taken to the Marshall County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests are possible.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 527-1333.