MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning people of Fentanyl in the community.
The sheriff's office says pills that look like "Xanax bars" are being purchased from overseas and being brought into the area.
The pills don't actually contain Xanax but Fentanyl instead. Fentanyl is super dangerous, as just a quarter of a milligram can be enough to kill you.
The sheriff's office says an overdose or even death is likely to happen if anyone take these fake pills.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the fake pills is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at (270) 527-3112.