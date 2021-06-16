MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police say a crash that blocked U.S. 641 near Interstate 69 in Marshall County for a time Wednesday involved a Marshall County Sheriff's Department deputy and another vehicle.
Sheriff Eddie McGuire tells Local 6 the deputy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and asks the public to pray for him.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 first sent word of the crash around 5:19 p.m., asking drivers to avoid U.S. 641 near Interstate 69 in Marshall County because the roadway was blocked by the injury collision.
U.S. 641 was closed at Mayfield Highway/Kentucky 58 because of the collision while crash investigators complete their work at the scene.
In an update sent at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, troopers said the roadway has reopened to traffic.
KSP Post 1 says its investigation into the crash is ongoing, and more details about the collision will be released when they are available.