MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- A man was found dead in a ditch Friday morning off I-69 at the Draffenville exit, said the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
Capt. Jason Lane said at 8:46 a.m. Friday, the dispatch center received a call about the body. Lane said the cause of death is under investigation. It's unclear if anyone else was involved.
County Coroner Michael Gordon said the man was in his mid 20s. His body was being taken to Louisville Friday for an autopsy.
As of Friday morning, family members had not been notified and the name of the man has not been released, Lane said.
No one else was found at the scene and no vehicle was around, said Lane.
This is a developing story and we're working to find out more information.