MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a Mayfield, Kentucky, man who died in an ATV wreck Monday on Harrison Road.
Deputies say the man lost control of the ATV in a sharp curve on Harris Road Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office was dispatched to the scene around 4:38 p.m.
The sheriff's office on Wednesday released the identity of the rider who was killed — 51-year-old James Burgess of Mayfield.
Burgess was one of two men killed in separate off-roading wrecks in Marshall County on Memorial Day.
The other, 30-year-old Luis Benitez of Mayfield, died after the ATV he was driving overturned in the nearby Soldier Creek Monday.