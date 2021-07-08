MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– Tuesday night, just before midnight, Marshall County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call that a male subject had been shot.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies were met by several individuals standing outside. They began clearing the area in search of the victim, and the alleged suspect. Once deputies found the victim they transported him to a local hospital where he received treatment and was later released with minor injuries.
An ensuing investigation led deputies to conclude the shots had been fired inside a residence. As deputies began searching the residence they discovered a firearm, which resulted in the alleged suspect being detained.
While searching the residence deputies also discovered over one pound of crystal meth, which has an estimated street value of over $50,000, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
The meth discovery led to three other arrests. In total, four people were arrested in the incident including:
Joshua Adams of Benton was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substance 1st degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, burglary 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree and possession of marijuana
Amber Amaro of Hardin was charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree and drug paraphernalia. Amaro was also charged on an outstanding warrant from Calloway County.
Jocelyn McCurdy of Murray was charged with trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and promoting contraband. McCurdy was also charged on an outstanding warrant from Calloway County.
- Charles Morgan of Calvert City was charged with possession of controlled substance, 1st degree and drug paraphernalia.
All four individuals are being held at the Marshall County Detention Center. According to the Marshall County Sheriff's, they were assisted at the scene by West Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County EMS, Detectives from the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division and the Benton Police Department.