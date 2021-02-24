MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marashall County E-911 project has had it's fair share of controversy. Some of that controversy includes the debate on how it'll be funded in the future, and now the pricing of an ice machine and chairs.
County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs brought up a more than $4,800 ice machine that was purchased for the 911 center at a fiscal court meeting a few weeks ago. Spraggs took issue with the cost of the machine.
Local 6 requested a copy of the invoice for the ice machine. The invoice included other kitchen appliances that were purchased for the 911 center. Some of the items included on the invoice are a more then $2,100 microwave, a nearly $2,200 washer and dryer set, and a nearly $1,400 dish washer, to name a few. In total, the kitchen appliance spending spree adds up to just over $17,000.
"When we start talking about buying local, could we have gone out and gotten a better deal potentially, let's say, on a microwave? Sure, but this community is big on buying local," says Judge Executive Kevin Neal.
Neal says every appliance was bought locally, and he says that sometimes costs more. The microwave, however, not only cost more because it was purchased locally, but also because it has a convection oven built in.
Neal claims they bought the kitchen equipment with the vision to be able to feed a large number of emergency responders during a large-scale emergency or disaster.
The facility also has space for responders to sleep in the case of a major emergency situation. Neal's goal is to not only use the facility as a 911 call center, but also as a regional emergency response hub.
"We don't know when the emergency is going to happen, but we want to be prepared for it," says Neal. "This could potentially be an emergency location for several different reasons, so we built it for those reasons."
Neal stands by the spending on the appliances, saying in his mind it's justified.
"I'll take from my own experience during a bad situation and having resources available to me, absolutely," says Neal.
Another point of controversy is the chairs that the county plans to buy for the call center. The chairs are a special type made especially for 911 call centers. Neal says the county plans to buy seven of them at around $2,400 apiece. In total, the chairs should cost just under $17,000.
