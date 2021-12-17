MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Over the past week, many of you have donated and volunteered your time to communities impacted by last Friday’s tornadoes and storms. People in Marshall County show no signs of stopping. Businesses, churches and Marshall County Schools have stepped up offering their resources.
Briensburg Baptist Church hosted a Christmas party Friday night for storm victims. Anyone affected by the tornado was invited to grab presents for their children. Parents could choose two gifts for each of their children. Pastor, Brad Walker, says they wanted to provide joy and hope to these families.
"We wanted to be able to do something. A lot of our ladies got together and said can we provide Christmas to the kids. So, over the last week as you can see, got a lot of gifts. We looked for an opportunity to have a Christmas party for these kids and bring a little bit of hope and joy to this difficult Christmas season," says Walker.
Families needing long term help can go to the old Benton Middle School gym for supplies. It's shifting from Central Elementary School, but their goal of helping families will stay the same.
Central Elementary School has been one of the main donation hubs for Marshall County, but now it's shifting to a more permanent location. The old Benton Middle School gym will now be the point of distribution. Starting Saturday, people can go daily from 8 AM to 5 PM for whatever they need.
"It will be ready to go up at 8 o'clock in the morning, and we're going to run it similar, almost exactly how we do at Central Elementary gym," says Abby Griffy.
Griffy, an instructional supervisor for Marshall County Schools, has seen the hub grow into what it is now. It's not going away anytime soon thanks to the teachers in the Marshall County School system.
They're more than teachers this week — they're volunteers. They traded in their lesson plans for chainsaws and a helping hand. Iverson Ware is a teacher at Johnathon Elementary. Like many teachers, he's volunteering his time to help his community and students.
"The teachers care about their students. They care about their home lives, and the education is just a part of it. We're caring about the kind of people that they're going to be," Ware says.
The Emergency Operations Center in Marshall County will take over the donation hub starting Monday. They're going to keep it running long term, but nothing else will change.
"We're hoping to transition this over to another organization that can keep this up and running for as long as it needs to be. We know there will be needs probably for the next year or more," says Griffy.
With help from the community, they're preparing to have this set up for the weeks and months to come. At this time, they aren't taking anymore donations because they're reaching capacity. They still need volunteers. You can call the Emergency Operations Center at 270-527-8657 to volunteer.