MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– On Thursday evening, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office received information from Marshall County High School staff officials about a threat made to the school for Friday morning.
Deputies and investigators followed up on the information which lead to a juvenile student being taken into custody Thursday.
An investigation from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office led the juvenile to being charged with terroristic threatening. They were lodged in the Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The information of the threat came after school hours. According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, students and staff members were not in any danger Thursday.