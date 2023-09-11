BENTON, KY — On Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977 victims were killed. That number is a stark reminder of the mothers, fathers and first responders who lost their lives that day. Two decades later, students at South Marshall Middle School are doing what they can to honor them.
Students in the SMMS Student Council Club created a 9/11 museum on the school's gymnasium stage to teach their classmates about the deadly tragedy.
"To see how, on a big scale, it's so much easier to see how many people died, like, in the towers that we made," said Madie Hill.
Hill is an eighth-grader and the vice president of the SMMS Student Council. Monday's 9/11 tribute was made possible with the help of her classmates.
"That took forever, but it also helped us like remember those 3,000 people that died, and it really shows you more visually," said Hill.
Seventh-grader Charlee Murphy said a big part of the tribute included memories teachers shared of where they were on 9/11.
"We were really excited to learn about how other people's stories were," said Murphy.
Andy Carr is the council's advisor. He said their excitement and drive to learn was put into the museum.
"I asked them if they wanted to do this, because I knew it was going to be a big project, and they quickly said yes," said Carr.
He said participating in the project had a deeper meaning.
"It's important to do things like this to educate students and let them learn by doing. And presenting this, through that, we're able to keep this memory alive, so they can go on and teach the next generation," he said.
When students walked out of the gym Monday, they left not only having learned more about 9/11, but also with a message to never forget.
Students weren't the only ones who got to tour the museum the students created. First responders and Benton city leaders also stopped by to see their work.