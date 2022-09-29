MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — How would you teach high schoolers how to manage money? Marshall County High School decided the best way is to let students run a bank.
It's called Star Bank, and it's put on by CFSB.
It gives students first-hand learning experience on how to open accounts, save money and learn about taking out loans.
"The students need hands-on experience before we just throw them out there in the workforce, so this just gives them the opportunity that many schools do not get to have," Marshall County business teacher Katie Fagin says.
Star Bank has been a learning experience for students for more than 30 years.