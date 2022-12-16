MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday night's Marshall County Board of Education meeting was full of impassioned remarks from people who believe things need to change in their school district.
Early in the meeting, board member Ledonia Williamson abruptly resigned, citing mutual distrust between her Superintendent Steve Miracle as the reason for her decision.
Then, the public comment period became heated as students, teachers and faculty members shared their concerns about what they see as various failures by district leadership.
Their concerns ranged from low test scores compared to scores from surrounding school districts to working conditions for teachers and staff to a generally unhealthy atmosphere.
Here's what just a handful of concerned teachers said.
"The environment is toxic. Students have expressed to me they do not feel safe, and there's a lack of trust," one teacher said.
Another said: "This stems from a lack of trust in the administration, how we've been lied to, played against each other."
"We were threatened with our jobs if we chose to continue asking questions or raising concerns about why certain ideas would not work in our school or with our kids," another teacher said.
Those who spoke referenced leadership, but didn't identify any of the leaders by name. That's because School Board Chair Randy Travis insisted that people not name names during the meeting.
"I failed to mention something. As you are doing your presentation, you can talk about the school, you can talk about the administration, but you cannot name a person in this," Travis told people there to give public comments. "So, as you're speaking, please keep in mind we won't allow that to happen. So, you have to be careful on what you speak."
This isn't the first time public comment has been limited and censored by the Marshall County School Board.
In May of this year, the board told three people during public comments not to say anything negative about specific administrators, including the superintendent and a school principal.
Local 6 spoke with First Amendment experts who told us that violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech, and that the First Amendment overrides school board policy.