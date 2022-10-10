BENTON, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky.
Friends and family gathered at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the 106th birthday of Lena Mae Tucker.
She was born in Marshall County, where she grew up on a farm and was the youngest of nine children. She went on to work at the shoe factory in Marshall County for 30 years.
When asked what her secret to a long life is, she said "I have no idea. Hard work, I think."
She also talked with us about her family.
"I had three girls. We tried for a boy, but they all turned out to be girls," she said. "I had a sweet old man, though."
She and her husband were married for 70 years. She has five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Some of her hobbies include embroidery, quilting and sewing. And at Lake Way, she likes getting manicures with her friends.