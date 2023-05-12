MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — "Just look around — there are opportunities everywhere. Always some way to help others."
That advice is from 55-year-old Renda York, a Marshall County woman who says she volunteers in her community to teach her grandson the importance of always helping others.
7-year-old Michael is autistic.
York says in her experience, some people think disabled folks can't help others — but that's simply not true.
Michael "is a wonderful example," she told Local 6. "He rocks autism!"
And, she says he always knows when someone needs that extra hug.
Michael "is very compassionate," she explained. "When he sees a need he wants to help!"
York says Michael plays a big role in her volunteer work.
He wanted to give away "warmies" last winter — which is what he calls scarves, gloves, and hats. So they did.
York, Michael, her husband, and other volunteers collected hundreds of items for donation last year — 101 hats, 115 pairs of gloves, 49 scarves, 1 cuddle-dud, 5 sweatshirts and jackets, and 30 pairs of socks, to be exact.
They also participate in Paducah's Scarf in the Park each year.
York says she and her daughter attended state autism training through the Marshall County Rescue Squad, and that inspired her to give back to the autistic community in the form of "Bubba Bags."
York donated the bags to the Marshall County Rescue Squad, and they recently posted about the donation on social media.
"These will be a great addition to our toolbox of items that are needed in special circumstances that arise in certain rescue missions. We appreciate this thoughtfulness so much!!!"
York explained that they stocked the bags with items Michael — aka "Bubba" — needs for comfort, and he picked out a lot of them himself.
Items included headphones, squishy toys, a blanket, and a dry erase board — because "sometimes autistic children can draw you a picture of what they need to say."
On Thursday, York says they started a drive for Camp Noah — a 5-day program tailor-made for children who have been impacted by disaster.
"Tie blankets are needed. So Michael and I will make some and ask our friends to help," York said.
Camp Noah posted about the need for blankets and other items on their Facebook page.
"Every child who attends Camp Noah receives a Fleece Tie blanket and a variety of other items! We are currently looking for fleece tie blankets or kid's kits donations," they explained in their post.
To get involved in helping prepare for this summer's camps — one of which will be held in Graves County — click here.
In addition to warmies, Bubba Bags, and making blankets, York says her family regularly volunteers at The Brook — a ministry of Paducah's Southland Baptist Temple.
"They feed a hot meal, give groceries, clothes, and household items," York explains. And she says they could always use help.
According to their website, they offer free hot meals, a thrift store, and a food pantry every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To learn more about these services, call (270) 444-9678.
So, what inspires York to devote so much time to volunteering?
"We have faced lots of trials in life and God has always provided. So we feel it is our time to give back and God provides," she explained. "We are blessed."