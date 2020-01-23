MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County community gathered to continue healing two years after the Marshall County High School shooting. A Night of Hope and Healing ceremony was held at Marshall County High School Thursday night.
Marshall County High School graduate John Whirley attended the ceremony to express his love and support for his community. He graduated in 2019, and was inside the school during the tragic event. After the ceremony, he said he's taking away one thing.
"As a community, to be together, to be one," Whirley said. "We need to have God as our center point in everything we do in our everyday lives."
Whirley reflected on what it was like going back to school after the shooting.
"Everybody was on edge. It was so much more quiet," Whirley said. "And then maybe two weeks into it, somebody dropped a book and everybody ran."
He knew it would take a long time for those worries to go away.
"We had to take baby steps into knowing this is going to be a process," Whirley said.
Two years later, he still carries those worries with him on a daily basis.
"I still have those moments," Whirley said. "They was shooting fireworks before the Fourth of July during the day. I was in Walmart, and I freaked out almost. It was in the distance, and I got scared for a second."
As people left, they were encouraged to grab from a bowl filled with rocks, with the goal to rebuild Marshall County stronger than it was before. Whirley wants people to look to their faith as they begin to move forward.
"When you're broken, in a sense that something like this happens, the big thing in life to do is to pray and look to God and see what he has to say. Know that he is going to be with you each every step of the way," Whirley said.
The Merryman House announced its plans to open the Marshall County Resiliency Center to give people in the community the help they need. Merryman House Executive Director Mary Foley says the goal is to open the center sometime in March of this year.