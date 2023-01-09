BENTON, KY — Benton and Central Elementary Schools have undergone intensive treatment for water damage and been cleared by appropriate authorities, Marshall County Schools announced, with classes returning to their normal sessions on Tuesday.

According to a Monday Facebook post, each school has been professionally deep cleaned and given an antimicrobial treatment.

Air filtration work has been completed and all moisture has been removed from the buildings, they explained.

The schools have also been cleared by the building inspector, industrial hygienist, Fire Marshal, and health department.

The announcement comes after five schools in the district were damaged when a winter storm brought sub-zero temperatures to the region, causing sprinkler system pipes to freeze.

Benton and Central Elementary Schools were the most heavily water-damaged, having to stay closed one day longer than the rest of the district to finish repairs.

The district has had to tear out and replace lockers, drywall and insulation in a majority of the classrooms impacted by damage, Local 6's Jack Kane reported last week.

Superintendent Steve Miracle explained in an interview with Local 6 that drying out the drywall and wooden studs in classroom walls caused a lot of extra work for the clean-up crew.

According to the district's Facebook post, cosmetic repairs will be completed during the summer.