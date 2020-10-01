PADUCAH — Voters in Kentucky will decide if an amendment to Kentucky's constitution guarantees rights for victims of crimes. Constitutional amendment 1, known as Marsy's Law, will appear on your ballot if you're voting in the general election. Kentuckians voted on Marsy's Law, and approved it, in 2018. It was struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2019 for vague wording in the question asked on the ballot.
This year, Kentucky's House and Senate both passed Marsy's law to allow people to vote on it in the election. Emily Bonistall-Postel, director of outreach with Marsy's Law Kentucky, believes the amendment is essential for Kentucky's constitution.
"Crime victims in Kentucky have not had their rights protected. They have not had them upheld. It has caused trauma, retraumatization, as they go through the system," Bonistall-Postel said.
McCracken County Dan Boaz is a firm believer in Kentucky's Crime Victims Bill of Rights. He believes this amendment is just rewording something already covered by statutory law.
"There are certain things in there, notifying the victim of court dates, notifying the victims of their right to be at the court dates, and we have a crime victims advocate who does all of that," Boaz said. "It can be an onerous job, especially in certain counties where there are a lot of crime victims."
Bonistall-Postel wants there to be a guarantee for victim's rights from the state. Her family has experienced going through the legal system, which is driving her passion to get amendment 1 approved.
"My cousin was murdered in 2005. My family went through a murder trial twice," Bonistall-Postel said. "So for folks who haven't gone through the system, and they don't know why this is necessary, reach out. Reach out to somebody who has some experience with this and just listen to them."
She believes your political affiliation shouldn't matter when you're deciding on how to vote for this issue.
"This is a bipartisan issue because victimization is a bipartisan issue," Bonistall-Postel said.
She and Boaz each advise everyone to research both constitutional amendments on the ballot before they vote. Kentucky is one of 15 states that does not provide victims guaranteed protections in the constitution.