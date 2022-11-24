PADUCAH — Martha's Vineyard in Paducah saw a large crowd on Thanksgiving.
For more than three decades, the local nonprofit has served a free Thanksgiving meal for the community.
This year, Martha's Vineyard is seeing more people in need of food assistance. The ministry also provided a lot of carry-out meals for homebound folks.
Christie Bell says Martha's Vineyard was prepared to serve more people than usual this year.
"There's a huge need in this area now. Alot of people need help with food, and they're hurting. And we try and give, and do what we can. Everything that we get goes out the door," she says. "I want them to take away Thanksgiving. We give thanks that have the food to give to these people, and they need it. And we want to help, so it is a Thanksgiving to us."
For more information on how you can help Martha's Vineyard Mission, visit the nonprofit's Facebook page.