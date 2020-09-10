PADUCAH — The pandemic continues to impact millions of Americans financially. In some cases, it's hurting nonprofits who help people in the community. Preparing a meal for people in need is something Martha Bell has done for 30 years at the nonprofit she founded, Martha's Vineyard. COVID-19 means the nonprofit is helping more people than ever before.
"It's very hard when you have mothers that show up here crying because they don't have food," Bell said.
The nonprofit needs help from the community to keep its lights on.
"Without the lights, we're not going to be able to cook and keep the ovens going," Bell said. "Without the gas, our stoves won't work."
Bell says the amount people donate doesn't matter. Any amount will help them assist people in the area.
"Our big problem is keeping the vans maintained, gasoline, and paying utilities. If we happen to have to have some other supply, we have to pay for those," Bell said.
The most important thing is being able to feed anyone in need.
"There's still a ton of people out there that are behind closed doors that really need help. And there are old people and that, without us helping them, they're not going to get help," Bell said. "So, that's what we do best."
Bell says they need help from the neighborhood now, more than ever. To find out how you can donate to Martha's Vineyard visit the nonprofit's Facebook page.