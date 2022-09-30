PADUCAH — A local nonprofit that has been feeding the hungry in Paducah for more than 30 years says it needs help from the community to keep the lights on and the ovens running.
Martha's Vineyard at 1100 North 12th St. Paducah feeds the homebound and others in need in the community, led by founder Martha Bell.
The nonprofit is known for its Thanksgiving meals and for feeding the hungry year-round. As is the case for households and businesses, charities like Martha's Vineyard have been impacted in recent years by the pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues.
Martha's Vineyard runs solely on donations, and the nonprofit sent out the call on Facebook this week that it needs help to pay its utility bills.
The organization has set up a Venmo account to make it easy for folks to donate right from their phones. Martha's Vineyard's Venmo handle is @mvineyard40. Click here fore more details, including how to sign up for Venmo if you don't already have an account.