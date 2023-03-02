PADUCAH — Windy weather earlier in the week caused some damage for a local nonprofit.
At Martha's Vineyard Mission in Paducah, the wind mangled a fence that was built thanks to donations to the nonprofit that helps feed the hungry in the community.
Martha's Vineyard is asking for more donations to build a new privacy fence in it's place.
The organization helps feed people who are homebound and anyone who needs help getting a hot meal, and the nonprofit is always in need of donations to help provide those meals and to cover its day-to-day costs, like utilities.
To find out how you can help, call Martha's Vineyard at 270-575-0021.