PADUCAH, KY — Martha's Vineyard has officially opened their call-line for Paducah families to request free Thanksgiving meals.
According to a representative from the nonprofit, a single person can request up to two meals and a family can get up to six. The service is available for people who live within Paducah City limits and meals can be picked-up or delivered.
To request a meal, contact their call-line at (270) 441-2339. Keep in mind, the call line is different from Martha's Vineyard's usual phone number, so make sure you're calling the correct one.
Martha's Vineyard helps provide meals to elderly, disabled, and low-income families year-round and they rely on donations from the community to make the biggest impact.
If you would like to donate to their cause, you can visit them at 1100 North 12 St. in Paducah. You can also donate here, using the Venmo app.