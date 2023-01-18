Martin, TN — The Martin Police Department wants to offer community members a chance to gain a better understanding of what they do.
That's according to a Facebook post from the department, who say they have opened up applications for their 32nd Citizens' Police Academy.
"Grab a friend and sign up together to attend," officers say, explaining they want to spend quality time with their citizens and hear their input, "so we can better serve."
According to the post, attendees will meet Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for classes taught by Martin officers.
The academy runs from March 2 to May 4.
Officers say the classes are designed for discussion and hands-on involvement from participants, with each one consisting of two different topics.
The department says the following courses will be offered:
- March 2- Welcome and introductions
- March 9- SRO Program and Active Threat Response
- March 16- 911 Center/Communications and DUI Enforcement
- March 23- Drug Investigations and Explosives Detecting K-9
- March 30- Criminal Investigations and Crime Scenes
- April 6- Special Response Team
- April 15- Firing Range (students get to shoot all of MPD weapons)
- April 20- Tour of Weakley County Jail and a Court Hearing demonstration
- April 27- Domestic Violence and Traffic Stops
- May 4- 32nd CPA Graduation Ceremony
The department says applications are open for anyone "18 years and older that lives, works, owns a business, owns property, goes to school, etc. in Martin, TN."
To apply, click the PDF below to download the application, fill it out, and email it to Asst. Chief Phillip Fuqua at pfuqua@martindps.org or drop it off in-person at the Martin Police Department.
If you have any questions or concerns, about the academy or application, you can contact Fuqua by email or by calling (731)587-5355 ext. 2241.